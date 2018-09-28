Police probe organic cookie scam

NATIONAL

EUMSEONG, North Chungcheong Province -- Police are probing allegations that a famed pastry shop bought cookies from Costco and sold them as homemade, organic products at higher prices.



Mimi Cookies in Eumseong, about 100 kilometers south of Seoul, was popular for what the owner couple advertised as snacks made at home with organic ingredients.







(Instagram)

After consumers recently claimed the products are the same as those sold in Costco, they couple admitted substituting part of its stock with some market products because they could not meet the spiking demand. They apologized and shut down the store.Local police are searching their whereabouts and may seek arrest warrants on charges of violation of laws on the organic food business, they said. (Yonhap)