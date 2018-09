NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Friday’s weather will be mostly cloudy nationwide in South Korea, with wide-ranging temperatures over the course of the day. Some parts of Jeju Island may see light showers at night.As of Friday morning, temperatures had plunged to between 9 and 17 degrees Celsius but can be expected to rebound to 20-25 C later in the day.The first signs of autumn foliage were spotted at Seoraksan in Gangwon Province on Thursday, while the peak of this year’s fall color explosion should happen around Oct. 12.Clear skies are expected all weekend, but the weather will remain chilly in the morning and at night.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)