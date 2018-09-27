HDC completes sales of Cheongju Gagyeong I-Park 3

BUSINESS

Cheongju Gagyeong I-Park 3 (HDC)

Hyundai Development Company’s apartment complex Cheongju Gagyeong I-Park 3 in North Chungcheong Province has completed its sales, the firm said Thursday.Cheongju Gagyeong I-Park 3 has been touted as a new residential complex with a good transportation network.The apartment is located adjacent to Osong Station on the Gyeongbu KTX high-speed train as well as Cheongju Station, a railway line that connects Daejeon and other regions of North Chungcheong Province. The expressway to Seoul and other parts of the country is easily accessible, the company said.Surrounding the apartment there are schools and commercial buildings that will increase residents’ convenience, they added.According to the company, Cheongju Gagyeong I-Park 3 will hold 983 units in eight buildings, each of up to 29 floors with three basement floors. The size of each apartment ranges from 84 square meters to 144 square meters.Together with previously built Cheongju Gagyeong I-Park 1 and 2 in the neighborhood, the company aims to create “I-Park brand town” which will consist of 2,552 households. Residents will begin moving into I-Park 3 in May 2021.