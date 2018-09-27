[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

LIFE&STYLE





Siheung Gaetgol Festival





Siheung Gaetgol Festival offers ecological experiences through the nature of Gaetgol Ecology Park.

In addition to the two main programs, Gaetgol Family Run and Gaetgol Playground, based on the concept of “the world’s largest ecology art playground,” six experience zones and five performance programs are available.

The event is open to visitors of all ages.

For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage -- www.sgfestival.com -- is only in Korean.







Andong Mask Dance Festival





The Andong Mask Dance Festival is held in the area of Andong in North Gyeongsang Province to celebrate the traditional masks and mask dances.

The festival is held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and is open to visitors of all ages.

Admission is free except for the mask dance theater, which charges 7,000 won for regular admission and 5,000 won for minors and seniors.

The Yangyang Songi Festival offers programs that allow visitors to enjoy the Yangyang songi mushrooms that naturally grow on Taebaeksan Ridge.Activities include a mushroom-picking program for foreign visitors, a songi treasure hunt, concerts and traditional rice cake making.The festival runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, and is open to visitors of all ages, free of charge.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit yangyang.go.kr.The Seoul International Fireworks Festival is an annual event that has been held since 2000.Every year, major fireworks teams from home and abroad are invited to present fireworks displays, lighting up the night skies of Yeouido. The event is also filled with various events during the daytime.The event takes place from 1 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.For more information in Korean or English, visit fireworksfestival.bulggot.co.Bonghwa's songi mushrooms, or pine mushrooms, are regarded as a special delicacy, and at the Bonghwa Pine Mushroom festival, visitors are able to observe the mushrooms in their natural habitat and get a chance to harvest them.They are also able to sample drinks and specialty dishes made with the fragrant pine mushrooms.The event is being held until Oct. 2.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, call the travel hotline at 1330. The homepage -- bonghwafestival.com -- is only in Korean.