Embracing Korean diaspora through literature

Jung Eun-kyung’s recommendations of Korean diaspora literature

Seo Kyung-sik is a Korean-Japanese professor at Keizai University. He is a well-known figure in Korea for his writings and activism, urging Japan to apologize for the sexual slavery of Korean women during World War II.His book “Journey to Diaspora” portrays not only the pain Korean residents in Japan suffered, but also how the division of the two Koreas left scars for Korean families.Lee Yang-ji was a second-generation Korean-Japanese resident. “Nabi Taryong” was written while she was attending a university in Seoul. She deals with the agonies of Korean residents in Japan in a desperate, tormented way.She depicts what it feels like to be an outsider again as emigrants return to Korea. Her other work, “Yuhi” (1983), received a literature prize in Japan.Lee Chang-rae is a professor of creative writing at Stanford University. He moved to the US in the 1960s at 3 years old.“Native Speaker,” written in English, depicts the life of a Korean-American who tries to assimilate into mainstream society. The writing also portrays how Korean immigrants and their descendants keep their silence in America as outsiders.