Raonsecure’s biometrics authentication solutions obtain FIDO2 certification

Raonsecure obtained the FIDO2 certification in two categories. The company’s TouchEn OnePass system was certified for the server section while the Raon FIDO Dongle was certified in the authentication device area.
TouchEn OnePass is a biometrics authentication solution that lets users log into services using biometrics data such as a fingerprint or iris scan, negating the need for a password.
The USB-type Raon FIDO Dongle is a device that stores fingerprint data. Using the dongle, users safely can log into PCs and laptops with the touch of a finger, even if the devices are not equipped with fingerprint sensors.
Short for Fast Identity Online, FIDO is a set of technology security specifications for strong authentication, developed by the FIDO Alliance.
Raonsecure is the only Asian security company on the board of the FIDO Alliance, whose members include Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Samsung Electronics, MasterCard, Visa and Alibaba Group.
