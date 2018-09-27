Go to Mobile Version

BUSINESS

LATEST NEWS

[Monitor] Korea’s corporate entertainment expenses drop W245b after anti-graft law

By Korea Herald
  • Published : Sept 27, 2018 - 16:57
  • Updated : Sept 27, 2018 - 17:18


Corporate entertainment expenses at South Korean companies declined by more than 200 billion won ($180 million) from 2015 to 2016, as a result of the anti-graft law that took effect on Sept. 28, 2016.

According to corporate entertainment expenses calculated based on corporate tax records, companies spent a total of 10.6 trillion won for entertainment purposes in 2016.

It marks a decrease of 245.1 billion won from a total of 10.89 trillion won in entertainment expenses observed in 2015, prior to the enactment of the anti-graft law, also known as the “Kim Young-ran law.”

According to Kang, the anti-graft law appears to have played a role in scaling down Korea’s entertainment and gift-giving culture, instigating the drop in entertainment expenses. 

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)


LEADERS CLUB

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114