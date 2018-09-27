Korean lawmakers to visit US next week over inter-Korean summit

NATIONAL

A group of four lawmakers plans to visit Washington DC next week to explain the outcome of the latest inter-Korean summit to their US counterparts, an opposition lawmaker said Thursday.



Lawmakers from the ruling Democratic Party and three opposition parties will begin the five-day trip next Wednesday, according to Chung Dong-young, the chairman of the liberal Party for Democracy and Peace.



The main opposition Liberty Korea Party was not invited to the trip due to the party's stern stance toward North Korea.







(Yonhap)

"The delegation plans to meet with US Democrats and Republicans and relevant officials to discuss denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and explain the outcome of the Pyongyang summit," Chung told Yonhap News Agency.President Moon Jae-in visited North Korea on Sept. 18-20 for his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un amid stalled denuclearization talks between Pyongyang and Washington.In a summit declaration, Kim agreed to "permanently" dismantle a key missile testing site under the observation of international experts. He also expressed the country's readiness to close its nuclear complex in Yongbyon, depending on corresponding actions by Washington."We will try to persuade US counterparts that making North Korea return to the international community and become friendly with Washington will be th most obvious path toward complete denuclearization," Chung said.The delegation will consist of Chung, Kim Du-kwan of the ruling DP, Ha Tae-keung of the Bareunmirae Party and Kim Jong-dae of the Justice Party. (Yonhap)