Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Electric scooter explodes during charging

By Kim Jee-min
  • Published : Sept 27, 2018 - 13:19
  • Updated : Sept 27, 2018 - 13:19
An electric scooter caught fire while charging at an apartment building in Daegu on Wednesday.

No one was reported injured, but the scooter was destroyed and the fire from the lithium-ion battery explosion spread to the front door, amounting to an estimated 4.5 million won ($4,000) of property damage. The fire was reportedly put out in 45 minutes. 


(Yonhap)

Fire department officials cautioned people against overcharging electric vehicles, as some of the chemicals in lithium batteries for electric vehicles evaporate at high temperatures, creating explosive, flammable gas.

By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114