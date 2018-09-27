Koreas in talks over joint event to mark 2007 summit

NATIONAL

The two Koreas are in talks over holding a joint celebration of the 11th anniversary of the 2007 summit next week in Pyongyang, a unification ministry official said Thursday.



South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed in Pyongyang last week to hold "meaningful events" to mark the summit declaration adopted on Oct. 4, 2007.



"(The two Koreas) shared a view during last week's summit to hold a ceremony in Pyongyang to celebrate the October 4 Declaration," the ministry official said on condition of anonymity.



"Coordination will continue this week before making a final decision."







(Yonhap)

The declaration was signed by then South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun and then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il after their summit in Pyongyang in 2007. It called for the two Koreas to cooperate in building mutual trust, easing tensions and fostering inter-Korean economic cooperation.It is highly likely that a South Korean delegation of 100-200 people, including government officials and civilians, will visit Pyongyang from Oct. 3-5 for the anniversary but details are subject to change.It is said that Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon will join the delegation, raising the possibility that he could meet top North Korean officials to discuss follow-up measures on last week's summit agreement. (Yonhap)