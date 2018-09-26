Top regulator hints at launch of 3rd internet-only bank

BUSINESS

Anticipation for the nation’s third internet-only bank is growing as the authorities move to clear away hurdles affecting nonbanking institutions, including limits on ownership, following positive remarks from South Korea’s top financial regulator last week.Choi Jong-ku, chairman of Korea’s financial regulatory body, the Financial Services Commission, mapped out a plan to help the new digital banks to move in tandem with the changing environment in the financial industry landscape, toward greater innovation.“If applications for founding online-only banks are accepted by February or March next year, the preliminary approval(s) will be granted (for the) third or fourth internet-only bank by April or May the same year,” Choi said Friday during a media conference.This came after the National Assembly on Sept. 20 approved a presidential decree that would allow a nonbanking entity to own up to 34 percent of shares in banking firms that operate without branches. Before the decree, such an entity was allowed to own up to 4 percent of common shares or 10 percent of shares with or without voting rights. Of 191 lawmakers present, 145 were in favor.“(The decree) should not end up simply adding a couple of online-only banks,” Choi said.Korea has two internet-only banks that operate without brick-and-mortar branch networks: K bank and Kakao Bank. They both launched their operations last year, in April and July, respectively.The regulation on upper bar in private ownership of the bank, as stipulated by the Banking Act, had posed hurdles on existing online-only banks’ capital increase.For example, the regulation triggered disagreements among K bank’s 20 shareholders as to buying newly issued common stocks, causing a series of failures in the bank’s capital increase. The nation’s first digital bank had to invite dozens of shareholders in the making, because the de facto major shareholder and telecommunication company KT had to maintain 10 percent ownership ceiling.On the other hand, the move to deregulate the Banking Act had long been criticized by hawkish lawmakers of the ruling Democratic Party, amid concerns that a banking institution might be exploited as a “private vault of a Korean conglomerate.”The new decree gained the parliamentary green light without excluding large Korean business groups with over 10 trillion won ($9 billion) in assets from becoming such shareholders by law.The decree will go into effect three months after the parliamentary approval. The FSC in the meantime, which is also a financial policymaker, has to finish materializing the decree as to how to qualify a nonbanking firm’s status as a shareholder of an online-only bank.Choi of FSC downplayed conglomerates’ entry into the online-only bankinh business, as the FSC aims to create new articles that prevent the large business from buying online-only bank shares in shaping out the decree. But activist groups, including People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy, called on President Moon Jae-in to veto the decree, citing lingering concerns.Choi on Friday said no talks with business entities had been made regarding the new business. But executives of firms such as e-commerce company Interpark and online-only brokerage house Kiwoom Securities had reportedly expressed the intent of joining the new business by forming a business consortium prior to the FSC chief’s remarks. Commercial banks such as Shinhan Bank and NongHyup Bank expressed willingness to jump in.By Son Ji-hyoung