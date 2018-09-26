Kim Sa-rang embraces sexy look for Vogue

In the photos shared via Kim’s Instagram on Tuesday, the actress looked sexy with sleek jet black hair, glowing skin and sumptuous lips in five different shades of YSL’s newest “Rouge Pur Couture The Slim” matte lipstick.
|(Kim Sa-rang's Instagram)
Vogue recently posted photos of Kim on its official social media.
Along with the shared photos, the actress wished everyone “Happy Chuseok.” She told fans she is about to go to bed after digesting all the food.
During the traditional Korean holidays, families gather and eat high-calorie foods, almost twice as many calories as one would normally eat.
By Catherine Chung (cec82@heraldcorp.com)
