South Korean FM meets Ivanka Trump, invites her to Seoul again

NATIONAL

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (far right) and Ivanka Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump‘s daughter and a White House adviser (middle) spend time at the South Korean mission to the United Nations in New York, Monday. (Yonhap)

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has met with Ivanka Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump‘s daughter and a White House adviser, in New York and invited her to visit Seoul again, Seoul’s foreign ministry said Tuesday.Their meeting was held at the South Korean mission to the United Nations on Monday (New York time), to which Ivanka Trump paid a visit, the ministry said in Facebook and Twitter postings.“Minister Kang expressed thanks (to Ivanka Trump) for coming to the PyeongChang Winter Olympics with a delegation that has contributed to enhancing the bilateral relations of South Korea and the United States,” the posting read.The minister asked her to make a return trip to Korea in the near future, to which she replied she would do so, the ministry said.Kang is currently attending the U.N. General Assembly in New York, accompanying South Korean President Moon Jae-in.The U.S. State Department earlier confirmed Ivanka Trump‘s visit to the mission.The president’s daughter was in South Korea in February to attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.During her trip, she had dinner with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and met with U.S. athletes competing in the Games. (Yonhap)