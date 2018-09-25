Samsung Electronics tipped to log record Q3 profits on solid

BUSINESS

(Yonhap)

Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to post a record operating profit of 17.2 trillion won (US$15.4 billion) in the third quarter, backed by firm demand for memory chips, market sources said Tuesday.The consensus by major brokerage firms marks an 18.5 percent on-year increase in the tech behemoth‘s profit for the July-September period. The revenue is forecast at 65.2 trillion won, up 5.1 percent from a year ago.The company is expected to release its third-quarter earnings preview next Friday.The world’s top smartphone maker logged a record high 65.9 trillion won in sales in the fourth quarter of last year and a record high of 15.6 trillion won in operating profit in the first quarter of this year.Strong demand in memory chips is mainly cited as a key factor for the record-breaking earnings rally for Samsung Electronics, analysts said.The memory chip market has defied the earlier forecast of many analysts that tipped a downturn of DRAM and NAND flash. While it‘s true the prices have been on a downtrend, fresh demand has helped it keep up the overall sales, they said.On the yearly basis, Samsung Electronics will likely record a combined 250 trillion won in sales and 65 trillion won in operating profit for 2018, according to the analysts. (Yonhap)