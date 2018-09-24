Two BMW cars catch fire in S. Korea

NATIONAL

Two BMW diesel vehicles on the German automaker’s recall list have caught fire in less than two days in South Korea, authorities said Monday.



A BMW 520d caught fire shortly before Monday noon while going up a hill in Pyeongchang, 180 kilometers east of Seoul, local police and fire authorities said.





(Yonhap)

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes and no casualties were reported as the driver and three other family members had escaped immediately, they noted.On Sunday, another BMW 520d caught fire on a highway in Suncheon, 415 kilometers south of Seoul, but again there were no casualties, according to the highway patrol.The latest BMW fire cases came in the middle of the German automaker’s recall of over 106,317 vehicles in the nation to fix faulty parts following dozens of engine fires in its cars so far this year. (Yonhap)