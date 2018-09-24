Holiday season is crime season, lawmaker warns

NATIONAL

Burglary rates tend to increase increase during national holidays, when many homes and farm buildings are empty, said Rep. Son Kum-ju in a recent statement, citing data from the National Police Agency.



A total of 5,682 home burglaries took place during the Lunar New Year’s holidays from 2013 through 2018. Another 362 burglaries targeted farms and agricultural goods.





(Yonhap)