Holiday season is crime season, lawmaker warns

Burglary rates tend to increase increase during national holidays, when many homes and farm buildings are empty, said Rep. Son Kum-ju in a recent statement, citing data from the National Police Agency.
A total of 5,682 home burglaries took place during the Lunar New Year’s holidays from 2013 through 2018. Another 362 burglaries targeted farms and agricultural goods.
|(Yonhap)
Of all the home burglaries during that timeframe, 1,223 took place in Seoul, the prime target for holiday home burglars. This was followed by 922 home burglaries in Gyeonggi Province, 480 in South Gyeongsang Province and 424 in South Chungcheong Province.
From 2013 through 2018, Gyeonggi Province had the highest rate of farm burglaries over the Lunar New Year’s holidays with 61, followed by Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, South Chungcheong Province and North Gyeongsang Province which each had 38 cases. Lower numbers were seen in other regions.
“While the number of (burglaries) during national holidays appear to have decreased every year, it is still a risky time of year where burglary is concerned,” said the statement from Rep. Son.
“For a joyful holiday season, homeowners should take extra care to lock doors and the police should also reinforce their efforts to prevent such crimes.”
By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)