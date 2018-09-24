Moon, Abe to hold bilateral summit this week

NATIONAL

NEW YORK -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in will hold a bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe this week, Moon‘s presidential office Cheong Wa Dae said Sunday.



The Moon-Abe meeting will be held early Tuesday here in New York.





South Korean President Moon Jae In (left) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Reuters)

Moon arrived here earlier in the day for the UN General Assembly.The South Korea-Japan summit will come one day after Moon meets with US President Donald Trump for discussions on ways to move forward denuclearization talks with North Korea.Moon’s trip here comes after his three-day visit to Pyongyang for his third bilateral summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.He will explain the outcome of his Pyongyang summit to the leaders of Japan and the United States and discuss ways to further accelerate the North‘s denuclearization process, a Cheong Wa Dae official said.The Moon-Abe meeting will be the first of its kind since May, when the South Korean president visited Tokyo for a three-day summit that also involved Chinese Premier Li Keqiang. (Yonhap)