Film ‘Dark Figure of Crime’ made without permission from bereaved family

“Dark Figure of Crime” (Showbox)

A member of a bereaved family has applied for an injunction to ban the screening of the upcoming film “Dark Figure of Crime,” arguing that the production crew did not ask for permission before making a story about the murder of her brother.In the movie, a prisoner confesses that he killed seven people, six more than what he was charged for. The story follows a detective who believes the criminal. One of the six cases was based on the murder of her brother.The movie was set to hit theaters on Oct 3, but the sister of one of the victims applied for an injunction Thursday to prohibit the film from being screened in theaters. She and her family are upset that they had not been notified about the making of the film by the production crew.As the news emerged on Friday morning, the production crew publically apologized in an official statement hours later, saying they had been inconsiderate.“We removed and changed parts where the story might hint at a specific person,” the statement read. “There had been a lack of consideration regarding receiving the permission of the bereaved family. It is late, but we will communicate with the actual victim’s family.”By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)