Naval cadet installed secret camera inside women’s bathroom

(Yonhap)

A naval academy cadet was found to have installed a secret camera inside a women’s bathroom in a dormitory, the state naval academy said Thursday.The camera was first discovered by another cadet who was cleaning the women’s toilet. She found a smartphone wrapped in paper and reported it to the disciplinary office on Sept. 11, according to the naval academy.The smartphone was hidden behind the toilet in a piece of A4 paper with a hole to expose the device’s camera. “If you report it, I will spread (the videos)” was written on the paper.The academy checked surveillance footage and found that a male cadet surnamed Kim had entered the toilet to install the camera. Kim is in his third year. After Kim admitted to his actions, the academy reported the case to the military police.Upon investigation, Kim was found to have installed the secret cameras 11 times over a year, since last October. He entered the toilets in the daytime when the female cadets’ dormitory opens, installed the camera and would later go back to collect it.“The videos secretly taken have not been spread. Kim’s action is subject to expulsion from the academy,” the academy said.Among 630 cadets attending the naval academy, 61 are women.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)