Gift from Kim Jong-un worth estimated W1.5b

The value of 2 tons of pine mushrooms that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent to the South as a gift Thursday is believed to be 1.5 billion won ($1.34 million).According to the Yangyang branch of the National Forestry Cooperative Federation, a recent winning bid for top grade natural pine mushrooms was 769,100 won per kilogram.Although it is currently unknown where the mushrooms were grown or what the grade is, they are believed to be top grade from the mountain Chilbosan in North Hamgyong Province, considering the country’s top leader sent them.President Moon Jae-in’s top spokesman said Thursday the 2 tons of mushrooms will be sent to 4,000 South Koreans who have been separated from their families in the North since the Korean War.The 4,000 recipients were selected based on age, allowing the oldest living members of separated families to receive 500 grams each of Kim Jong-un’s gift before the Chuseok holiday that runs Sunday to Tuesday.Based on current assumptions, each family will be receiving about 380,000 won in mushrooms.“North Korea has sent the pine mushrooms with their heart. (The mushrooms) carry the scent of the northern mountains,” Moon wrote in the cards sent to the families after returning from a three-day visit to Pyongyang and mountain Paektusan on Thursday.“The day will surely come when you can embrace your loved ones. We wish you good health until that day.”By Kim So-hyun (sophie@heraldcorp.com)