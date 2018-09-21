[Weather] Temperatures to plunge after autumn rain nationwide

|(Yonhap)
The weather agency expects the rain to stop at noon in Seoul and Gyeonggi and South Chungcheong provinces, while most parts of the country will see no rain from 6 p.m.
Temperatures in the morning nationwide plunged to between 16 and 21 degrees Celsius, but will rebound to around 20 to 24 C in the afternoon. The daytime high in Seoul will record 23 C, Suwon 24 C, Gangneung 21 C, Daejeon 22 C, Gwangju 23 C, Daegu 22 C and Busan 23 C.
As clear skies are expected throughout the upcoming Chuseok holidays, residents in Korea will be able to spot the full moon on Monday.
