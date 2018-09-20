[Herald Interview] Nature shares hopes of going global as a multifaceted band

ENTERTAINMENT

Nature poses at The Korea Herald office in Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo / Korea Herald)

Nature poses at The Korea Herald office in Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo / Korea Herald)

Nature poses at The Korea Herald office in Seoul. (Park Hyun-koo / Korea Herald)

It’s been less than two months since the band Nature made its debut on the K-pop scene, but already it’s making a splash.Having launched in August under N.CH Entertainment, this promising rookie band consists of leader Lu, Saebom, Chinese members Aurora and Gaga, Chaebin, Japanese member Haru, Uchae and Sunshine. While Nature has only two songs under its belt -- its debut single “Allegro Cantabile” and pre-debut track “Girls and Flowers” -- it’s already an award winner. In an unprecedented start, Nature took away the New Artist of the Year award at the Soribada Best K-Music Awards at the end of August.“We were so nervous and it was our first official red carpet event. We had to wear high heels and just kept repeating ‘thank you’ to fans,” said Lu during a recent interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul, looking back on their moment of glory.“We felt so grateful for the award. All I could think was that we should try harder and grow up,” Chaebin said.Despite its short history, the multinational group has built a considerable international following through active social media engagement and busking performances. Befitting the group’s name and its mission to heal fans with its naturelike melodies, the band’s recent single “Allegro Cantabile” has drawn praise from international fans for its twinkling bubblegum sound.With all its members hailing from different backgrounds, Nature said being a multinational group was a key element of its fame. Gaga, who studied abroad in England before embarking on a K-pop career, and Aurora, who’s been a dancer in Beijing, said their deep interest in K-pop led them to become K-pop stars. Haru, formerly a member of the national dance sports team, chose the K-pop route while learning dance in Korea.“We feel grateful for having Chinese and Japanese members, as we won’t have a language problem while communicating with fans all over the world in the future. It’s also great that we gained many international fans from China and Japan,” Sunshine said.Sunshine also said the band had gained success partly from its street-busking performances prior to its debut.“Many fans who came to our fan events told us that they got interested in us after watching our busking performances,” she said.Asked about the group’s goals, the girls collectively said they hoped their music would catch on throughout the world. Individually, some members expressed hopes of expanding their careers to include acting, while Sunshine said she hoped to move on to songwriting and Haru to choreography.Nature will round out its busy month by performing at KCON 2018 Thailand, which runs Sept. 29-30.