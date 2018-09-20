Death of puma triggers public protest against zoos in South Korea

NATIONAL

A picture of Bbo-rong, a puma recently shot to death after it escaped from its enclosure, is placed at a Daejeon zoo where it used to live, along with flowers, Thursday. (Yonhap)

The recent death of a puma, killed by police after it escaped from its enclosure in a Daejeon zoo, has triggered a wave of criticism concerning animal rights abuses in South Korea, with some saying all zoos in the country must shut down.The puma, named Bbo-rong, was shot to death Tuesday, about four hours after it escaped its enclosure at Daejeon O-World through a door left unlocked by staff at 4:50 p.m. While the search was ongoing, all Daejeon residents were advised to stay indoors.Authorities said it was an “inevitable” decision to shoot the animal, as their initial attempt to capture Bbo-rong using a nonlethal air gun with a tranquilizer solution had failed. The tranquilizer did not work on the big cat and she ran away, they added.“The safety of the general public may have been at risk (if we did not shoot the animal),” a Daejeon police officer said.“The day was getting dark and we were concerned that she may get out of the zoo and enter residential areas in Daejeon.”Protesters, however, say Bbo-rong did nothing wrong and did not deserve to be killed. Many were also infuriated by the National Institute of Environmental Research’s apparent request to have the body of Bbo-rong taxidermied for research purposes.The city government of Daejeon later said the body of Bbo-rong will not be so preserved.“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Kim Hee-jung, a mother of two in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province.“The animal did not choose to live at the zoo. It was not her fault that the door was left unlocked. She was locked up for eight years and just enjoyed four hours of freedom. I don’t think she deserved to be killed for that four hours.”An online petition asking Cheong Wa Dae to consider shutting down all zoos had been signed by about 50,000 Koreans as of Thursday afternoon.Bbo-rong, born in Seoul Grand Park some eight years ago, was relocated to Daejeon O-World in 2013. She leaves behind two offspring -- Hwang-hoo and Hae-ra -- born in 2014.