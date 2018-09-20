Moon's visit to NK art studio not a violation of sanctions resolution: report

NATIONAL

An official at the UN Security Council Sanctions Committee on North Korea said that South Korean President Moon Jae-in's visit to North Korea's Mansudae Art Studio was not in violation of the UN sanctions resolution, according to a report Thursday.



Moon on Wednesday toured the Pyongyang art studio, whose overseas assets are frozen under UN Sanctions Resolution 2371 adopted in August last year.



Radio Free Asia reported Thursday that the committee official said it cannot be seen as an act of violating the resolution.







South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C) and first lady Kim Jung-sook visit the Mansudae Art Studio in Pyongyang on Sept. 19, in this photo released by the KCNA. (Yonhap)

The UN resolution also bans international transactions with the North Korean art studio, which had earned hard currency through overseas sales of its artworks and propaganda statues and sculptures.The official, however, declined to answer an RFA question about whether the South Korean president's visit can be used to promote overseas sales of the Pyongyang art studio's artwork.The UN Security Council banned the Mansudae Art Studio's exports of statues and sculptures in November 2016, saying the proceeds can be funneled into the North's nuclear weapons development. Last year, the studio's overseas sales affiliate was additionally put under sanctions.The South Korean and US governments separately sanctioned the Pyongyang art studio in December 2016. For that reason, some critics said Moon's visit to the studio was inappropriate.In this regard, Yoon Young-chan, Moon's secretary for public communication, told reporters that the president went to the Mansudae Art Studio simply to appreciate its artworks. (Yonhap)