South Korean party leaders meet with NK parliamentary chief

NATIONAL

From left: Lee Jeong-mi, Chung Dong-young, Lee Hae-chan, Kim Young-nam, An Tong-chun (Pyongyang Press Corps.)

The chiefs of three South Korean political parties met with North Korean parliamentary leader Kim Yong-nam in Pyongyang on Wednesday.The meeting was originally scheduled to take place Tuesday, but it was rescheduled after the South Korean party leaders failed to show. Presidential office spokesman Kim Ui-kyeom confirmed Wednesday that the three party leaders met with Kim at the Mansudae Assembly at 10 a.m.The three chiefs, Lee Hae-chan of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, Chung Dong-young of the center-left Party for Democracy and Peace and Lee Jeong-mi of the progressive opposition Justice Party, are accompanying President Moon Jae-in on his three-day summit in North Korea.The North’s Kim Yong-nam is the president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, which is the highest state body under the North Korean constitution. An Tong-chun, vice chairman of the SPA, and Kim Yong-dae, vice president of the Presidium of the SPA were also present at the meeting.The talks were originally scheduled to be held at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday with An and two other North Korean officials, but the three South Korean party chiefs did not show up. They explained later that there had been a mistake in the management of their schedule.However, some observers suggested that the party leaders might have deliberately boycotted the meeting, possibly due to discomfort over the ranks of their North Korean counterparts.Before traveling to Pyongyang, Lee of the Democratic Party said the purpose of his trip was to meet with officials, such as Kim Yong-nam, to share in-depth dialogue on denuclearization.“I will also sound out (the North) about holding an inter-Korean parliamentary conference. The National Assembly and the North’s SPA are different in structure, but could be partners in format,” Lee said at a press conference MondayOn Tuesday, the North Korean officials reportedly expressed discontent and left the meeting room, as the South Koreans did not show up even after 4 p.m.Meanwhile, conservative opposition parties back home condemned the three parties, saying they had showed disrespect to the North.“Lee (of the Democratic Party) volunteered to accompany the president and did not go to the meeting because their counterpart was a vice president (of the SPA). What kind of courtesy is that?” Rep. Kim Sung-tae, floor leader of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, said at a party meeting Wednesday.Rep. Ha Tae-keung, floor leader of the center-right opposition Bareunmirae Party, also claimed the leaders of the three parties had deliberately canceled Tuesday’s meeting.The chiefs of the two conservative parties had rejected the presidential office’s invitation to go to Pyongyang, viewing the move as intended to have them “serve as a foil” next to the president.By Jo He-rim (herim@heraldcorp.com)