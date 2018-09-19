Trump says N. Korean leader agrees to nuclear inspections

NATIONAL

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has agreed to allow nuclear inspectors in and permanently shut down nuclear and missile testing sites.



Trump made the remarks in a tweet after Kim held his third summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang where the reclusive ruler reaffirmed his commitment to the denuclearization of the peninsula.







"Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts," Trump said in the tweet."In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing. Hero remains to continue being," he added.In another tweet, Trump said the two Koreas' push for a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics is "very exciting." (Yonhap)