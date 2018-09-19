Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

Trump says N. Korean leader agrees to nuclear inspections

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 19, 2018 - 13:35
  • Updated : Sept 19, 2018 - 13:35

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has agreed to allow nuclear inspectors in and permanently shut down nuclear and missile testing sites.

Trump made the remarks in a tweet after Kim held his third summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang where the reclusive ruler reaffirmed his commitment to the denuclearization of the peninsula. 


(AP)

"Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts," Trump said in the tweet.

"In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing. Hero remains to continue being," he added.

In another tweet, Trump said the two Koreas' push for a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics is "very exciting." (Yonhap)



The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114