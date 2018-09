NATIONAL

DAEJEON -- A puma was caught Tuesday hours after escaping from an enclosure at a South Korean zoo.



Zookeepers at Daejeon O-World in the city some 160 kilometers south of Seoul discovered earlier in the day that the eight-year-old female puma had disappeared.





They immediately reported the situation to authorities.She was found at around 7 p.m., and a tranquilizer dart was used to capture her, they added. (Yonhap)