Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

First dog will miss Moon Jae-in and Kim Jung-sook for 3 days

By Lim Jeong-yeo
  • Published : Sept 18, 2018 - 17:51
  • Updated : Sept 18, 2018 - 17:51
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook were seen off by their first dog Maru, Tuesday morning, as they departed the presidential residence of Cheong Wa Dae for a three-day summit in Pyongyang with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.


(Joint Press Corps.)


Moon and Kim patted Maru who threw forlorn stares, not comprehending the historic task that rests on the shoulders of the presidential couple. Maru is a Korean breed Poongsan Dog that the couple have kept since their pre-presidential life in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province. The president and the first lady also have a rescued mutt named Tory, and an adopted stray cat named Jjing-jjing.

For the Cheong Wa Dae pets, denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and hopes of reunification with the North is nothing that comes before their bond with Moon and Kim.

The summit ends Thursday.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)


The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114