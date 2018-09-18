First dog will miss Moon Jae-in and Kim Jung-sook for 3 days

NATIONAL

(Joint Press Corps.)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and first lady Kim Jung-sook were seen off by their first dog Maru, Tuesday morning, as they departed the presidential residence of Cheong Wa Dae for a three-day summit in Pyongyang with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Moon and Kim patted Maru who threw forlorn stares, not comprehending the historic task that rests on the shoulders of the presidential couple. Maru is a Korean breed Poongsan Dog that the couple have kept since their pre-presidential life in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province. The president and the first lady also have a rescued mutt named Tory, and an adopted stray cat named Jjing-jjing.For the Cheong Wa Dae pets, denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and hopes of reunification with the North is nothing that comes before their bond with Moon and Kim.The summit ends Thursday.By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)