Korea lifts quarantine on confirmed MERS patient

NATIONAL

South Korean health authorities said Tuesday that the sole Middle East Respiratory Syndrome patient in the country has been released from quarantine after testing negative for the respiratory disease.



The Ministry of Health and Welfare said the 61-year-man has fully recovered from the potentially life-threatening disease and poses no threat of contagion.







(Yonhap)

He was diagnosed with MERS on Sept. 8 after returning home from a three-week business trip to Kuwait via the United Arab Emirates.It was the first case of MERS diagnosed in South Korea since 2015.MERS is a viral respiratory disease with a fatality rate of 20-46 percent. It is caused by a novel coronavirus carried by camels and can be spread when someone comes into close contact with a patient for a sustained period.People who have contracted the disease are kept in quarantine and monitored around the clock.In 2015, the MERS outbreak killed 38 South Koreans. (Yonhap)