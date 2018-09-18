Go to Mobile Version

KT provides telecom services for inter-Korean summit

By Yonhap
  • Published : Sept 18, 2018 - 13:46
  • Updated : Sept 18, 2018 - 13:46
KT Corp., South Korea’s leading wireless and fixed-line services provider, said Tuesday it has been named the official provider of telecom services for the media during the inter-Korean summit this week.

Under the agreement with the summit preparation committee, KT is providing telecommunication services at the press center established in Seoul for South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s three-day trip to Pyongyang, from Sunday to Thursday, including network services for TV broadcasting, according to the company. 


(Yonhap)

Moon arrived in Pyongyang earlier in the day to mediate a breakthrough in the denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea. Moon is the third South Korean president to have visited Pyongyang.

The ongoing summit is the two leaders’ third meeting since Moon took office in May 2017. They met in April and May at the border village of Panmunjom. (Yonhap)



