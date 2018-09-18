Over 200 million cars used McDrive in Korea since 2008

BUSINESS

A McDonald’s Korea employee hands food to a McDrive user. (McDonald’s Korea)

McDonald’s Korea said Tuesday that 200 million cars had used its drive-through service, McDrive, over the past 11 years.The first McDrive opened at Busan’s Haeundae store in 1992, becoming the first drive-through service in Korea and allowing customers to order and pick up food without leaving their cars.McDonald’s Korea currently operates the drive-through service at 250 stores across the nation, about 60 percent of its stores in Korea, making it the largest drive-through service provider in the industry here.“Considering Korean customers’ lifestyle and culture, we decided to introduce (our) drive-through service here in the early 1990s and this has led to the success of McDrive. We will continue to provide customers the best service considering their needs,” said a McDonald’s Korea representative.Each year, McDonald’s Korea has held a promotional event for McDrive users, providing free snacks such as its Shanghai Chicken Wrap. Over 200,000 cars used McDrive at the most recent event, held Saturday, McDonald’s Korea said.