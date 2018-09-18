Koreans pin hopes for peace breakthrough on 3rd Moon-Kim summit

NATIONAL

South Korean citizens hailed President Moon Jae-in's visit to Pyongyang on Tuesday, pinning hopes for progress in nuclear talks and inter-Korean reconciliation on the planned summit between Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



Many citizens were glued to a television in the waiting area of Seoul Station at around 10 a.m., as they anxiously watched a live broadcast of Moon's arrival at Pyongyang's Sunan International Airport.







(Yonhap)

Some of them shouted in delight, cheered and clapped when they saw Kim emerge with his wife, Ri Sol-ju, to welcome Moon and First Lady Kim Jeong-sook.Their meeting marks the third of its kind since the two previous ones held in April and May."There he is!" a citizen shouted with a smile.Citizens expressed hope for a successful summit between the two leaders that will help move forward the stalled talks on the North's denuclearization between Washington and Pyongyang."It's so moving to see (them) meet. Being together is really great and so touching; it makes my heart full," a 66-year-old surnamed Kim said."My grandfather was in the North and he often showed tears on Chuseok holidays," a citizen surnamed Baek, 65, said. "I want to see the two sides unified."Others remained skeptical."We saw summits before and nothing has been resolved," a 25-year-old surnamed Han said. "I don't feel excited at all. The North has continued to provoke with its nukes." (Yonhap)