Moon Jae-in, Kim Jong-un share Benz ride in Pyongyang

Moon and Kim rode in an open-roof Benz, followed by a car carrying first ladies Kim Jung-sook and Ri Sol-ju.
The cars had traveled via land from South Korea across the border to Pyongyang, prior to Moon’s arrival.
Security personnel followed in Lexus vehicles.
This is not the first time the leaders of South and North Korea have shared a ride. Late South Korean President Kim Dae-jung and late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il had done so in 2000 during their summit, drawing attention as they spent some 50 minutes in private.
|(Yonhap)
Broadcasters in Seoul covering the summit said there should be the term “vehicle diplomacy.”
Meanwhile, South Korean netizens following the breaking news commented on how the summit does not need translators, as South and North Koreans speak the same language.
By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)