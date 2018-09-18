[Weather] Mostly cloudy in Seoul, sunny in Pyongyang

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Tuesday‘s weather will be mostly cloudy in South Korea, with a chance of light rain in coastal areas of Gyeongsang Province in the afternoon.The temperature in the morning plunged to 13 to 21 degrees Celsius in the morning but will rebound to 24 to 28 C in the afternoon. The daytime high in Seoul will rise to 27 C, with the high for Incheon at 25 C, Suwon at 27 C, Gangneung 25 C, Daejeon 27 C, Gwangju 28 C and Busan at 27 C. As the big daily temperature ranges are expected to be seen for a while, the Korea Meteorological Administration advised people in Korea to take extra care on health.The weather in Pyongyang, where the third summit between the South and North Korea’s leaders will be held, will be sunny throughout the day. The daytime high in Pyongyang will record 28 C, but the temperature will be cooled down in the night. The skies in Pyongyang will get cloudy on Thursday, the last day of the summit, but there will be no rain expected in the city during the three days of the summit.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)