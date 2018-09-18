N. Koreans prepare to welcome Moon

NATIONAL

North Koreans prepared to welcome South Korean President Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang on Tuesday, with hundreds of well-dressed citizens waiting with bouquets of flowers and a military honor guard standing ready behind the red carpet at the airport.



Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, was also seen in live footage of Pyongyang's Sunan Airport provided by the North's Central TV Station to South Korean TV stations. The sister's presence means leader Kim will greet Moon at the airport.







(Yonhap)

Hundreds of people were also seen waiting for Moon behind large slogans, reading "We earnestly welcome President Moon Jae-in to Pyongyang" and "Let's open up an era of peace and prosperity with combined strength of the Korean People."Women wore colorful "hanbok" dresses and men wore dark suits.Many were holding bouquets of flowers, the North's national flag and the flag of the Korean Peninsula, a neutral flag bearing the image of the peninsula that is often used in inter-Korean events.A boy and a girl were also seen rehearsing for presenting flowers to Moon.The military honor guard marched into the airport in neat columns with bayonet-tipped rifles. (Yonhap)