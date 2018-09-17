Everland headquarters raided over allegations of sabotaging union activities

NATIONAL

Prosecution investigators raided the headquarters of South Korea's biggest amusement park Monday as part of an investigation into suspicions that the Samsung Group affiliate sabotaged labor union activities.



Investigators from the Seoul Central Public Prosecutors' Office seized documents, computer hard disks and other materials during the raid of the headquarters of Everland in Yongin, south of Seoul, officials said.







(Yonhap)

Prosecutors launched the investigation after a complaint was filed that Everland's management sought to persuade company employees to quit or not to join a labor union.Prosecutors have also been looking into similar allegations involving the after-sales services unit of Samsung Electronics.Last week, prosecutors sought an arrest warrant for the chairman of Samsung Electronics Co.'s board of directors, but the court rejected the request, citing a lacking of evidence. (Yonhap)