Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot at Seoul gun range

By Kim Jee-min
  • Published : Sept 17, 2018 - 10:45
A man died from a self-inflicted gunshot at a shooting range in Seoul on Sunday.

Security footage shows the victim was shot in the neck by the gun he was holding. He was reportedly already dead when the emergency team arrived at the scene, according to police.


(Yonhap)

Only the man, the owner of the shooting range and staff working there were present at the time of the incident.

Authorities said there was no indication that anyone other than the man who died was involved in the incident. The exact circumstances surrounding the death are still under investigation.

