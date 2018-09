NATIONAL

Photos provided by Gyeonggi-do Fire Services

A 9-ton delivery truck full of soju crashed into another 8.5-ton truck inside a highway tunnel on Thursday, causing 2 hours of congestion.The accident took place at around 9 a.m. inside a tunnel in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. Police believe the offending driver failed to decelerate in time.Both truck drivers were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.By Lim Jeong-yeo ( kaylalim@heraldcorp.com