[Herald Design Forum 2018] Herald Design Forum kicks off

Distinguished speakers, design experts and government officials are among those participating in Asia’s leading design festival, which runs through Saturday.
|Jungwook Hong, chairman of Herald Corp., delivers an opening address for Herald Design Forum 2018, which kicked off at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul on Friday. (Lee Sang-sub/The Korea Herald)
“The forum, which started in 2011 with our belief that design can change the world, is now holding its eighth edition. Over the last seven years, Herald Design Forum has invited numerous distinguished guests in different areas, industries, engineering, architecture, fashion, design, city planning and many others to share insights and ideas about design.
“And now, the design forum has grown into the world’s leading design forum,” said Herald Corp. Chairman Jungwook Hong during the opening of the forum.
“With ideas only, no changes can be made. A difference can be made with 1 percent idea and 99 percent action that follows. While we have been discussing design, the world has changed more dramatically at a faster rate. The issues we are to solve have become much more complicated. Thus, design should now go beyond imagination and make efforts to bring actual changes,” added Hong.
“I sincerely hope Herald Design Forum 2018 can also become a starting point for the designers here to move beyond ideas and take up the challenge to bring actual changes.“
Noting that the Herald Design Forum is a place where internationally acclaimed design gurus gather to share their ideas and experiences, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, in his congratulatory address, said, “The concept of design is ever expanding its boundaries, even into social areas. The world now needs designers who are advocates of preserving the Earth and humanity, as the human race faces increasingly growing issues of environment, (and) aging population. I hope this forum could be an opportunity for us to be inspired.”
Also attending the opening ceremony was Chung Jae-suk, newly appointed administrator of the Cultural Heritage Administration. Around 500 design enthusiasts are also attending the forum.
(ws@heraldcorp.com) By Shim Woo-hyun