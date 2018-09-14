[Weather] Rain to expand nationwide, cease Saturday morning

NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

Rain in southern parts of Korea will expand nationwide Friday and will cease on Saturday morning.More than 100 millimeters of rain will lash coastal areas of Gyeongsang Province throughout the day, while 30 to 80 mm of rain will fall on the coastal areas of South Jeolla Province and inland regions of South Gyeongsang Province.Beginning from the afternoon, about 10 to 50 mm of rain will fall in Chungcheong, Jeolla and North Gyeongsang provinces. Some parts of Gangwon and Gyeonggi provinces, including Seoul, will receive light rain showers starting from the night.The daytime highs will hover around 22 to 28 degrees Celsius, slightly lower than average temperatures due to the rainy and cloudy weather. The temperature in Seoul will rise to 27 C, Incheon 26 C, Suwon 26 C, Gangneung 24 C, Daejeon 24 C, Gwangju 27 C, Daegu 24 C and Busan 24 C.By Park Ju-young (jupark@heraldcorp.com)