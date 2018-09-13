[Graphic News] Yanolja most popular accommodation app in S. Korea

BUSINESS

Yanolja was identified as the most popular South Korean accommodation and flight-booking application among Android smartphone users, recent data showed.According to data compiled by industry tracker WiseApp, around 1.98 million users are estimated to have used the accommodation-booking service in July, up 33 percent from a month prior.The figure was calculated based on a sample survey of 23,000 Android smartphone users in Korea. It did not include users of other operating systems.Good Choice, operated by Withinnovation, followed with 1.42 million users, and Hanatour posted 720,000 users.