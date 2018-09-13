LG chief highlights AI, big data in first visit to R&D center

BUSINESS

LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo looks at a transparent flexible organic light-emitting diode display at LG Science Park in Magok, western Seoul, Wednesday. (LG Corp.)

LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo emphasized that his top priorities are artificial intelligence and big data technologies, at a meeting with research and development leaders of LG affiliates, the group said Thursday.The fourth-generation leader of South Korea’s fourth-biggest conglomerate made his first official visit to LG Science Park, the group’s R&D hub, in Magok, western Seoul, on Wednesday, as part of preparations for the group’s future businesses.Koo was sworn in as the chairman and CEO of LG Corp. in June after his father Koo Bon-moo died in May.The chairman held a discussion on core technologies of the “fourth industrial revolution” -- mainly AI, big data, augmented reality and virtual reality -- with a group of R&D executives including Ahn Seung-kwon, CEO of Science Park, Park Il-pyung, CTO of LG Electronics, Yoo Jin-nyung, CTO of LG Chem, Kang In-byeong, vice president of LG Display and Kim Dong-su, CEO of LG Technology Ventures.“The importance of LG Science Park will continue to grow as LG’s R&D mecca that will lead us to the future,” Koo said.The chairman highlighted the group’s “open innovation” strategy with global leading tech companies and its efforts to discover promising startups in the fields of autonomous driving, AI and robotics in North America and Japan.LG Technology Ventures, co-funded by five LG affiliates and set up in Silicon Valley, is executing investments in startups and new technologies.“Securing top talent for the development of core technologies for our future businesses is also crucial, and I will fully support it,” Koo said.By Song Su-hyun (song@herladcorp.com)