[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights around Korea

The Hamyang Wild Ginseng Festival is being held at Hamyang Sangrim Forest, Natural Monument No. 154. The Hamyang area features high quality wild ginseng and herbs.The festival includes exhibitions, hands-on programs, an agricultural product market and history tours with simmani, or professional foragers of wild ginseng.The event is ongoing from Sept. 7-16, and is open to visitors of all ages free of charge, from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese and Chinese, visit www.sansamfestival.hygn.go.kr.The Dasan Cultural Festival takes place at Dasan Heritage Site and Dasan Ecological Park in Namyangju, Gyeonggi Province. There will be performances and hands-on programs.The event is being held between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m., from Friday to Sunday this weekend only. Hands-on programs and street performances are held until 6 p.m.The festival is open to visitors of all ages, with exceptions of some hands-on programs.Call the travel hotline at 1330 for information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese. The homepage www.nyjdasan.or.kr is only in Korean.The Jeonju Cultural Heritage Night Tour on Friday and Saturday focuses on preserving and remembering Korea’s heritage.During the Cultural Heritage Night event, the tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Jeonju will be showcased. There will also be other activities.The event takes place from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. the next day, and is open to visitors of all ages. Preregistration is required.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese or Chinese, visit www.jeonju-night.kr.The Herb Island Lighting & Illumination Festival involves a romantic ambience created by splendid lighting. It features a pink wish tunnel, sparkling buildings, a Christmas theme village, a photo zone and other twinkling places for visitors to enjoy.The event is held until Oct. 31, and is open to visitors of all ages. Admission is 6,000 won.For more information in Korean, English and Chinese, visit www.herbisland.co.krAndong Mask Dance Festival is held in the area of Andong in North Gyeongsang Province to celebrate the traditional masks and mask dances.The festival is held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and is open to visitors of all ages.Admission is free except for the mask dance theater, which charges 7,000 won for regular admission and 5,000 won for minors and seniors.For more information in Korean, English, Japanese, Chinese, French and German, visit maskdance.com.