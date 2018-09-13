[Box Office] Movies in theaters this week

ENTERTAINMENT

After David Kim’s 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. Thirty-seven hours later and without a single lead, David (John Cho) decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter’s laptop.Seung-hee (Park Bo-young) and Woo-yeon (Kim Young-kwang) are two high school students with feelings for each other. However, Seung-hee’s family situation forces her to move, and the two drift apart. Years pass, and the fates of the two entangle as they are reunited as university students, and then as young adults.Rumors of a killer monster on the mountain spread in Hanyang, the capital city of the Joseon era. The king (Park Hee-soon) believes the rumors stem from a plot against him. He dispatches a former chief royal guard, Yoon Gyeom (Kim Myung-min), to lead a team and go after the supposed creature.When a young boy accidentally triggers the return of the universe’s most lethal hunters to Earth, only a ragtag crew of ex-soldiers and a disgruntled science teacher can prevent the end of the human race. The universe’s most lethal hunters have upgraded themselves with DNA from other species to become smarter and deadlier.