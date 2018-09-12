Defense ministry opens annual security forum to discuss 'sustainable peace'

NATIONAL

South Korea's defense ministry began its annual international security forum in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss ongoing efforts to denuclearize the peninsula, maritime security, defense in cyberspace and other issues.



The 7th vice-ministerial Seoul Defense Dialogue brought together 250 people from 49 countries and four international organizations, including the UN and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. It runs for three days until Friday under the theme of "Sustainable Peace: From Conflict to Cooperation."



On the first day, two sessions of the Cyber Working Group are set to take place. The CWG is a multilateral dialogue institution launched in 2013 for defense officials to share their views and experiences in coping with security challenges in cyberspace.







This photo taken on Sept. 7, 2017, shows participants posing for a photo at the Seoul Defense Dialogue. (Yonhap)

At the sessions, officials and experts will discuss the role of the military in cybersecurity, related policies and technologies.On the sidelines of the SDD, South Korea is set to hold a series of bilateral and multilateral vice-ministerial talks to explore ways to deepen cooperation among the participating countries to promote peace and stability on the peninsula and beyond.The forum's opening ceremony is set to be held Thursday.At the ceremony, Chung Eui-yong, South Korea's chief presidential security adviser, will deliver a keynote speech on Seoul's ongoing efforts to foster a lasting peace on the peninsula. His speech will follow congratulatory remarks by Defense Minister Song Young-moo.Also on the margins of the forum, Seoul will host vice ministerial talks with participants from the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations to seek cooperation with them over its "New Southern Policy" aimed at deepening ties with ASEAN.In addition, Seoul will hold a separate meeting with six Central Asian countries, including Mongolia, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, to discuss its Asia policy and expand defense cooperation with them.The SDD was launched in 2012 with the participation of vice ministerial defense officials and civilian security experts. It is designed to help enhance confidence building among countries and ease military tensions on the peninsula. (Yonhap)