S.M. poised to launch Vietnamese unit

S.M. Entertainment plans to make inroads into Vietnam by widening the scope of its global business.CEO Han Se-min announced Tuesday that the company is preparing to establish a corporate branch in Vietnam, at a Korea-Vietnam business seminar in Hanoi, Vietnam.Founder and executive producer Lee Soo-man also attended the event as a keynote speaker.“We have previously announced our plans to search for talented youths in Vietnam and create NCT-V, a subunit of NCT,” Lee said in his keynote speech. “We are looking forward to fostering a global star.”Lee also commented on Vietnam’s great potential and interest in Korean culture.S.M. Entertainment announced that it would launch an NCT Vietnam team at the Maeil Business Vietnam Forum on Dec. 5, 2017. The company also signed a memorandum of understanding with Vietnam’s largest retailer, IPP Group, on May 10.By Kim Jee-min (jeeminkim@heraldcorp.com)