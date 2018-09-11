Go to Mobile Version

Berry Good to perform without Sehyung after foot injury

By Yim Hyun-su
  • Published : Sept 11, 2018 - 17:18
  • Updated : Sept 11, 2018 - 17:18
Berry Good has decided to continue promotions for its new album as a five-piece act after bandmate Sehyung injured her foot last week.

Sehyung injured herself while getting out of a vehicle during the DMC Festival. On Saturday, she took to social media to promise fans she would return soon.

The originally six-piece group was quick to reorganize itself as it is in the midst of TV promotions for its album “Free Travel.”

An official image of Berry Good. (JTG Entertainment)
JTG Entertainment said the decision to prioritize Sehyung’s health was made after speaking to her attending physician.

Berry Good is set to promote its second single “Mellow Mellow.” It will make its first public appearance at “MU:CON 2018” and “Show Champion” this week.

By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)


