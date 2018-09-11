Berry Good to perform without Sehyung after foot injury

Sehyung injured herself while getting out of a vehicle during the DMC Festival. On Saturday, she took to social media to promise fans she would return soon.
The originally six-piece group was quick to reorganize itself as it is in the midst of TV promotions for its album “Free Travel.”
|An official image of Berry Good. (JTG Entertainment)
Berry Good is set to promote its second single “Mellow Mellow.” It will make its first public appearance at “MU:CON 2018” and “Show Champion” this week.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com)