Koreas prepare to open joint liaison office Friday

NATIONAL

South and North Korea are working to open a joint liaison office on Friday, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.



"Preparations are under way without a hitch with a plan to open it later this week," the official said on condition of anonymity.



The two Koreas recently agreed to open the liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong before their leaders' summit in Pyongyang from Sept. 18-20. It has been reported that the office will likely open its doors on Friday.







(Yonhap)

The ministry official said that the government is making preparations seeking to hold the opening ceremony on Friday. The two Koreas plan to send delegations each composed of around 50-100 people to the event, he added.The office was widely expected to be launched in August but its opening has been delayed, apparently affected by Washington's anxiety that inter-Korean cooperation is progressing faster than its stalemated denuclearization talks with the North.The leaders of the two Koreas agreed to launch the office in an April summit to help boost cross-border exchange and contacts. (Yonhap)