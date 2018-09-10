Parties call truce on Panmunjom Declaration

NATIONAL

The escalating political tit-for-tat over the need for parliamentary approval of the April inter-Korean summit agreement has come to a halt, with the rival parties agreeing Monday to shelve the discussion until after the inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang next week.



The ruling Democratic Party of Korea and opposition parties agreed Monday to suspend the debate over whether lawmakers should endorse the Panmunjom Declaration until after the inter-Korean summit from Sept. 18-20.



Seeking to make a breakthrough in stalled denuclearization talks and inter-Korean economic cooperation, Moon will travel to Pyongyang for his third meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



“We reached an agreement not to wage a political fight during the challenging times ahead of the summit,” the Democratic Party’s floor leader Rep. Hong Young-pyo told reporters after meeting with his counterparts from opposition parties.







National Assembly’s Speaker Rep. Moon Hee-sang(third from left) locks hands with political parties’ floor leaders. (Yonhap)