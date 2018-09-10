G-Dragon’s ‘Who You?’ tops 100m views

|(YG Entertainment)
The leader of Big Bang released his second solo EP’s title track in September 2013. The music video was considered special, as more than 1,000 fans participated in its filming by recording G-Dragon performing inside a large glass box and themselves watching the performance from outside. The video showed G-Dragon and the fans from different angles, as multiple clips and photos taken by fans were added in the last part of the video, when credits for the 1,000 fans roll.
G-Dragon previously achieved 100 million views in January 2017 with his solo track “Crooked.” Big Bang, as a group, has 14 music videos that have topped 100 million views, including “Fantastic Baby,” “BangBangBang” and “Good Boy.”
Currently, all of the group’s bandmates except Seungri are serving their mandatory military duty.
By Kim Hye-soo (clairek@heraldcorp.com)